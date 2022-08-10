DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s gather ’round the campfire and sing our campfire song… our C-A-M-P-F-I-R-E S-O-N-G song! There’s no better treat to accompany your campfire than smores, however, it’s the middle of the summer and the temperatures aren’t very inviting for a campfire.

What to do, what to do? Well, first off, it’s National S’mores Day on August 10! National Today says, “Originating right here in the U.S.A., the s’more has us salivating in anticipation of smashing those tasty toasted marshmallows with a slab of chocolate between two graham crackers. Read on for the latest trends in s’more-making and try a new twist on an old favorite tonight.”

So, we know that unless you’re out camping you might not want to get a campfire rolling to get your smores on, so, we want you to get out and about in Dallas to find the best! We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots around town to get smores:

Halcyon – Lower Greenville

Mallow Box – North Dallas

rise n°1

The Fireplace Lounge

Reverie Bakeshop – North Dallas

Sip Stir Coffee House – Uptown

The Porch – Lower Greenville

Cinnaholic

Simply Fondue – Lower Greenville

Eight 11