DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s gather ’round the campfire and sing our campfire song… our C-A-M-P-F-I-R-E S-O-N-G song! There’s no better treat to accompany your campfire than smores, however, it’s the middle of the summer and the temperatures aren’t very inviting for a campfire.
What to do, what to do? Well, first off, it’s National S’mores Day on August 10! National Today says, “Originating right here in the U.S.A., the s’more has us salivating in anticipation of smashing those tasty toasted marshmallows with a slab of chocolate between two graham crackers. Read on for the latest trends in s’more-making and try a new twist on an old favorite tonight.”
So, we know that unless you’re out camping you might not want to get a campfire rolling to get your smores on, so, we want you to get out and about in Dallas to find the best! We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots around town to get smores:
- Halcyon – Lower Greenville
- Mallow Box – North Dallas
- rise n°1
- The Fireplace Lounge
- Reverie Bakeshop – North Dallas
- Sip Stir Coffee House – Uptown
- The Porch – Lower Greenville
- Cinnaholic
- Simply Fondue – Lower Greenville
- Eight 11