DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are new to North Texas, welcome. As you have probably figured out, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is home to plenty of great food places.

From Korean food to barbeque to pizza, there are so many options that it’s hard to choose which ones are worth trying. And if you’re in the mood for a burger specifically, there is one place that you absolutely have to try out: Keller’s Drive-In.

Iconic to North Texas, Keller’s is a classic American drive-in that serves amazing cheeseburgers at amazing prices.

It has received national recognition, with plenty of articles singing this place’s praise. If you’re a fan of the YouTube channel First We Feast (known for their awesome Hot Ones show) you may even recognize Keller’s. Burger Scholar George Motz took a trip to Dallas in 2019 and featured the eatery in a video.

“It may not look like much, but you are in one of the most historically significant hamburger joints in America,” Motz said in the video.

With all the hype, is it worth it? Absolutely, and for many reasons. The most glaring is the atmosphere. If you want to be taken back to the classic, drive-in experience, this is the place to do it.

I recently took a trip to Keller’s this past weekend. I pulled in past the neon green and red sign and was greeted by an incredibly nice hostess. I didn’t have to get out of my car, nor did I have to wait long. I ordered a cheeseburger with fries and my total came out to $5 and some change. Not bad, huh?

What did that price get me? A juicy tasty burger with a poppy seed bun, plenty of beef and a side of fries that were crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

You can’t even get a comparable-sized burger and fry meal at McDonald’s for that good of a price.

They have a few locations, but the one featured in the YouTube video (and the one I went to), is located at 6537 E Northwest Hwy.

Try it out yourself, and see how you like it. And for $5 what do you have to lose?