DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love sushi? This Japanese dish is easily one of the tastiest treats you can find in the North Texas area, and now there are more options to choose from.

Sushi Mockï is the newest sushi spot coming to North Texas, gracing the tenants of Dallas’ Mockingbird station. This Japanese restaurant will have its grand opening on Thursday, July 7.

Photo courtesy Sushi Mockï.

Officials say this 1,500-square-foot space will sit between Pure Milk and Honey and Urban Taco.

The name Sushi Mockï is not in a form of sushi prep, Maki, which is commonly known as the sushi roll. In celebration of the restaurant’s North Texas home, the menu will feature signatures rolls with Texas-centric names, including:

Photo courtesy Sushi Mockï.

SMU Roll : An appetizing combination of shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado topped with crab meat, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, wasabi sauce and unagi sauce.

: An appetizing combination of shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado topped with crab meat, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, wasabi sauce and unagi sauce. Armando Roll: A riceless roll filled with crab mix, avocado, tempura flakes, truffle oil, wrapped with tuna and topped with lemon, sriracha, spicy mayo and unagi sauce.

A riceless roll filled with crab mix, avocado, tempura flakes, truffle oil, wrapped with tuna and topped with lemon, sriracha, spicy mayo and unagi sauce. Uptown Roll: Peppered tuna combined with crawfish and jalapeños, and topped with crab meat, spicy tuna and avocado, sriracha sauce, spicy mayo and unagi sauce.

Peppered tuna combined with crawfish and jalapeños, and topped with crab meat, spicy tuna and avocado, sriracha sauce, spicy mayo and unagi sauce. Red Raider Roll: A simply delicious roll that combines spicy tuna, avocado, salmon and tuna, all topped with ginger dressing.

A simply delicious roll that combines spicy tuna, avocado, salmon and tuna, all topped with ginger dressing. Santiago Roll: A riceless roll combining crab mix, avocado, crunchy flakes, all wrapped with tuna and salmon and topped with spicy tuna, avocado, mango, poke sauce and sesame.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week, with the following hours:

Sunday – Thursday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Photo courtesy Sushi Mockï.

Photo courtesy Sushi Mockï.

Photo courtesy Sushi Mockï.

Photo courtesy Sushi Mockï.

Photo courtesy Sushi Mockï.

Photo courtesy Sushi Mockï.

Photo courtesy Sushi Mockï.

Photo courtesy Sushi Mockï.

Photo courtesy Sushi Mockï.

Photo courtesy Sushi Mockï.

Photo courtesy Sushi Mockï.

Photo courtesy Sushi Mockï.

Photo courtesy Sushi Mockï.

Photo courtesy Sushi Mockï. Photos courtesy Sushi Mockï.