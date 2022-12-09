DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas is home to yet another brunch and breakfast spot.

360 Brunch House has officially opened up shop at Dallas’ Mockingbird Station. officially located at 5331 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 160.

This breakfast and brunch spot offers all of the quintessential breakfast foods like cinnamon rolls, pancakes, eggs benedict, omelets, breakfast bowls, breakfast sandwiches and more.

Of course, no good breakfast would be complete without a good breakfast marg and 360 Brunch House is no stranger to those either, with more than 20 different options on its drinks menu.

360 Brunch House is open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Learn more by clicking here.