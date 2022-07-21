DALLAS (KDAF) — From New York City to Los Angeles, if you’re traveling the U.S. there are numerous spots to stop and eat at, especially if you claim to be a part of the foodie community. Texas is quite the stop along the way according to a study done by VacationRenter.

Texas even made the map for the Ultimate U.S. Road trip for Traveling Foodies, “Hitting all the top food spots in one go sounds great, but what’s the ideal foodie road trip across the continental United States?” It’s Austin’s Franklin Barbecue as the No. 7 stop on the road trip if you were to start your journey in Seattle!

Now for a look at the top U.S. cities for traveling foodies and it’s fair to say that Texas is very well represented as Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin and Fort Worth were named in the top 20 by VacationRenter.

Be sure to check out more from VacationRenter and especially do so if the foodie in you just can’t wait to dive into all the top spots not only in the Lone Star State but across the U.S. as well!