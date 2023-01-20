DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re a carb-lover you’re going to love this story, so, let’s break some bread together.

Everyone loves bread, it can be consumed for breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, snack, and brunch and is perfect to accompany pretty much any meal on earth. A report from Shane Co. checked out Google Trends to find the most popular type of bread in every state in the US.

“Appetizers, side dishes, bases of an entire meal. The variety of ways we have discovered to make bread is nothing short of miraculous. From baguettes to ciabatta to hot dog buns, the right type of bread can elevate any meal and leave a satisfied smile on your face,” the report said.

While other states are focused on baguettes, tortillas, and biscuits, Texas and California’s top pick is Pan Dulce.

“Potato bread, a type of bread that’s especially popular in the mid-Atlantic, is the most popular in both Maryland and Virginia, while pan dulce, a general name for a variety of Mexican pastries translating to “sweet bread” in English, is most popular in California and Texas,” the report explained.