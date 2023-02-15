DALLAS (KDAF) — The best soccer game in town is easily over in Frisco at Toyota Stadium when FC Dallas takes the pitch, but one of the biggest draws outside of watching professional soccer is the incredible food offered like their famous Monster Taco.

A new menu is set to take action in February after Toyota Stadium’s culinary team hosted a tasting for the new Texas-sized food items. The club’s new menu will roll out on February 25 when Minnesota United comes to town to begin FC Dallas’ 28th MLS season.

“We know FC Dallas fans love spicy, bold and fresh flavors, and more and more fans seek out vegetarian and vegan offerings,” said Chef Dabney.

“Families also come to matches hungry and love to share items together in the fun environment. Our work together to develop the new additions focused on building on our successes like the Monster Taco and our delicious new-twist approaches to classics, along with vegetarian and fresh flavor menu selections. We’re so excited to bring the 2023 season’s new additions to fans.”

Double Stacked Quesadilla

Four 12” Chipotle Tortillas filled infused together with a blend of Monterey Jack cheese and cheddar cheese, stuffed with sautéed peppers and onions, half pound of adobo chicken, half pound of adobo steak and served with fire roasted salsa.

Location: Stand 1- Everything’s Bigger in Texas

Hot Nashville Chicken Mac n Cheese featuring Casa M Spice

Creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with Nashville hot sauce and BBQ spice, finished with fresh green onions and CASA M Chain Reaction spice.

Location: Stand 5 – Burgers and More, Stand 8- Heineken Corner

Vegan Tenders

Crispy plant-based chicken tenders with house made vegan Honey Mustard dipping sauce.

Location: Stand 5 – Burgers and More, Stand 8 – Heineken Corner

Birria Grilled Cheese

Five-hour braised beef short ribs, Melted Monterey jack and cheddar slices grilled between two buttered sliced of Texas toast. Served with a side of consommé.

Location: Stand 3 – Tex-Mex Q, Stand 9 – Tex-Mex Q

Texas Caviar Salad

Vegan/Vegetarian chilled bean and corn salad with apple and cilantro vinaigrette.

Location: Winners Club, Gallagher Club, Stadium Drop, Midfield Market

Grilled Vegetable Sandwich

Grilled seasonal vegetables, peppery arugula and vegan tomato veganaise on fresh-baked vegan artisan sandwich bread.

Location: Stand 2 – East Side Kitchen, Stand 10 – Corner Kick.

Elote on a Stick

Fresh corn on the cob smothered in cotija and chipotle mayo, topped with hot sauce and fresh cilantro, served with a fresh lime wedge.

Location: Stand 3 – Tex-Mex Q, Stand 9- Tex-Mex Q.

Funnel Sticks with Cherry Sauce

Fresh twist on the beloved classic funnel cake with fresh fried funnel cake sticks, topped with powdered sugar and sweet cherry dipping sauce.

Location: Stand 5 – Burgers and More, Stand 8 – Heineken Corner.

The famous and scrumptious Monster Taco that satisfies fan appetites all around with one pound of barbacoa, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and hot sauce inside a crispy fried flour shell, is also returning to the FC Dallas match day menu at Toyota Stadium.