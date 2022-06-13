DALLAS (KDAF) — We already know what you’re asking yourself, “What in the world is a flexitarian?” Well, NationalToday says it’s, “Flex·i·tar·i·an (noun): a style of eating that encourages eating mostly plant-based foods while allowing meat and other animal products in moderation.”

Basically, the diet you follow is a majority of plant-based foods with the occasional meat/animal products included in your meals. Monday, June 13 is Eat Flexitarian Day which means it’s the perfect time to give some plant-based foods you may have turned your nose up at in the past, a try!

NationalToday says, “For many people, a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle can be difficult to adopt because it’s assumed that this limits many delicious foods– like beef, chicken, and bacon – and especially foods that satisfy savory cravings. Eating flexitarian is a great alternative and an opportunity for people to incorporate more plant-based foods that satisfy those cravings, with the option to enjoy meat or fish on occasion as well.”

Now that you’re interested, let’s take a look at some of the best spots around Dallas to flex a new cuisine and eat some tasty plant-based offerings. Here’s Yelp’s list of the best vegan restaurants in Dallas:

Project Pollo, located in Upper Greenville

Belse Restaurant Dallas

Casa del Vegano, located in Oak Cliff

D’Vegan

El Palote Panaderia

Wulf Burger

Spiral Diner & Bakery, located in Oak Clif

True Food Kitchen

Tiki Loco Deep Ellum

Nuno’s Tacos & Vegmex Grill