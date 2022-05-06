DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue, BBQ, cue, meat, sauce whatever variation or way you say it matters not, as the month of May should pose as a celebration for one of the best creations known to the southern United States.

May is National Barbecue Month and maybe you heat up some coals or get the grill/smoker started up to get your homemade BBQ plated up. However, not everyone is equipped or wants to make their own at home.

Hmmm… what to do, what to do. We know! We checked out Yelp’s list of the best BBQ spots in Dallas to get you hooked up to celebrate during the big month:

Pecan Lodge, located in Deep Ellum

Hutchins BBQ

Terry Black’s Barbecue, located in Deep Ellum

Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que

Sugarfire Smoke House, located in Lake Highlands

Lockhart Smokehouse, located in Bishop Arts District

Cattleack Barbeque, located in North Dallas

ONE90 Smoked Meats, located in Lake Highlands

Off the Bone Barbeque, located in South Dallas

OAK’D BBQ, located in Upper Greenville