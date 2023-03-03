DALLAS (KDAF) — We like to say if you don’t want to find yourself in a pickle, get pickle juice!

Muscle cramps can strike at any time, but pickle juice will almost always help solve your cramping problems. The company, Pickle Juice, says their new drink ‘Chili Lime’can help with those daily pains.

“At Pickle Juice, our mission is to help consumers achieve the physical success of the activity of their choice,” said Filip Keuppens, Executive Vice President for The Pickle Juice Company.

The brand stated each of the pickle Juice shots contains a blend of grain and vinegar– that could put a halt to muscle cramps before they even start. You can buy a shot, medium beverage size, or even their 1-gallon jugs to get a bigger supply.

Pickle Drinks said their new drink is USDA Organic certified, sugar and caffeine-free, and provides instant cramping relief, and comes complete with spice and a delicious flavor.

Locations:

Goody Goody Liquor – 3340 W Royal Ln Irving, TX 75063

– 3340 W Royal Ln Irving, TX 75063 Walmart Neighborhood Mkt – 2305 N Central Expy Dallas, TX 75204

– 2305 N Central Expy Dallas, TX 75204 Bicycles Plus Coppell 757 S Macarthur Blvd Coppell, TX 75019

757 S Macarthur Blvd Coppell, TX 75019 Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage 120 South Denton Tap Road Coppell, TX 75019

120 South Denton Tap Road Coppell, TX 75019 Tom Thumb #3569 Groc -3878 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75219