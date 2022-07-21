DALLAS (KDAF) — Don’t even begin to attempt to lie to yourself and anyone else we all know that you like junk food, it’s just a part of life that’s understood, especially in America.

There’s nothing wrong with the occasional trip to your go-to drive-thru grabbing a burger, fries and your favorite milkshake to wash all that grease down. We talking junk food because in fact, Thursday, July 21 is National Junk Food Day!

NationalToday says, “Popularized in the U.S in the 1950s, junk foods are usually, by definition, high in fats, sugars, salt, and calories. But they are also high in deliciousness! Junk food day is the perfect day to treat yourself. On this day, you’re allowed your favorite junk foods without any guilt. So go ahead and add extra cheese on that burger and go for that order of fries. Today you’re allowed!”

Maybe you need a new spot to go to for some fast/junk food around Dallas, of course we have your back as we have checked out Yelp’s list of BOTH:

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill

Two Hands Corn Dog

In-N-Out Burger

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Jollibee

Chick-Fil-A

Shake Shack

Big Guy’s Chicken & Rice

Ellen’s – West End

Angry Dog – Deep Ellum

Vegan Food House – Oak Cliff

Spiral Diner & Bakery – Oak Cliff

Invasion – East Dallas

Original ChopShop

Maple Leaf Diner – North Dallas

HG SPLY CO – Lower Greenville

Burger House

Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery – Uptown