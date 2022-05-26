DALLAS (KDAF) — How does a good ole fashioned cheesecake with some delectable blueberries to accompany it sound? Well, you’re in luck and if you’re down, go ahead and celebrate National Blueberry Cheesecake Day on Thursday, May 26!

According to NationalToday, “Every year on May 26, people all around the U.S. celebrate National Blueberry Cheesecake Day. Legend has it that blueberry cheesecakes were fed to the athletes at the Olympic Games in Greece. It is a historical dessert that has been carried on through centuries without losing popularity.”

You can get wild and crazy and find a good recipe on the internet or in your cookbooks at home, but not everyone has the want-to to do that. We’ve got your back as we checked out Yelp’s list of the best cheesecake bakeries around Dallas you to go enjoy!

Val’s Cheesecakes, located in Lower Greenville

Cheesecake Royale Bakery

The London Baker

Better Than Sex A Dessert Restaurant, located in Plano

Argentina Bakery

la Madeleine, located in Uptown

85°C Bakery Cafe

Emporium Pies, located in Bishop Arts District

Leila Bakery & Cafe, located in Lakewood

Haute Sweets Patisserie