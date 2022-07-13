DALLAS (KDAF) — The day has come. It has finally arrived and we are going to be celebrating with all of our hearts, and taste buds.

That’s right, it’s Wednesday, July 13! Not what you expected to read? Well, this day is special because it’s National French Fry Day! On this day we shall celebrate as a country for one of the greatest side items known to mankind. Whether you’re eating a burger, chicken, steak, fish, or vegan food, french fries will always be there to make your meal delicious.

NationalToday explains where exactly fries came from, “Potatoes were being fried in Belgium way before the French, but more on that later. When it comes to the tastiest French fries on the planet, everyone seems to have an opinion. It’s a time-consuming decision to find your favorite because no two restaurants seem to have the same recipe.”

We wanted to make sure you can get the best fries in Dallas and not waste time attempting to perfect your at-home fries today because who needs a hot kitchen when it’s so hot outside? We checked out Yelp’s list of the best fries in Dallas:

Potato Corner

Hopdoddy Burger Bar – Uptown

Rodeo Goat

Fish & Fizz – North Dallas

Maple Leaf Diner – North Dallas

Jimmys Big Burgers

Vegan Food House – Oak Cliff

Chip’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers

Whiskers Fish & Burgers

Streets Fine Chicken – Oak Lawn

Angry Dog

Now, if you don’t mind we’ll be munching on some delicious Dallas fries. If you want more options to pick from, click here for more from Yelp.