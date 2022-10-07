DALLAS (KDAF) — We know their burgers are magnificent, but how will they do putting their hand in the chicken game? We know Smashburger has chicken sandwiches, but now they’re diving into the chicken wing business.

The restaurant is now offering three new chicken wing flavors available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide. Available flavors are BBQ, Scorchin’ Hot, and Garlic Rosemary.

“Starting at $9.99, the wings come six to an order and are freshly made, crisped to perfection and hand tossed in one of three flavors served with a side of ranch. Guests will be able to satisfy any craving with flavors including sweet and saucy BBQ, Scorchin’ Hot made with Nashville Hot seasoning, and Garlic Rosemary tossed with the Signature Smash seasoning of rosemary, garlic salt pepper & thyme. The wings pair well with any Smash side such as tots, sweet potato fries, crispy brussels sprouts or the classic Smashfries®.” Smashburger

Here’s where you can try the new chicken wings around Texas:

Houston 174 Yale Street 7811 Main Street North Terminal Road 1635 Eldridge Parkway

Sugar land 2623 Town Center Boulevard

Cypress 14201 Cypress Rosehill Road

El Paso 1611 Haan Road

Pearland 10228 FM 518

Katy 6645 South Fry Road

Spring 225 Cypresswood Drive

Coppell 143 South Denton Tap Road

Dallas 2222 McKinney Avenue 2400 Aviation Drive North

Richardson 1425 East Renner Road

Prosper 1111 South Preston Road

Kingwood 25639 Highway 59

