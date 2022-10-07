DALLAS (KDAF) — We know their burgers are magnificent, but how will they do putting their hand in the chicken game? We know Smashburger has chicken sandwiches, but now they’re diving into the chicken wing business.
The restaurant is now offering three new chicken wing flavors available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide. Available flavors are BBQ, Scorchin’ Hot, and Garlic Rosemary.
“Starting at $9.99, the wings come six to an order and are freshly made, crisped to perfection and hand tossed in one of three flavors served with a side of ranch. Guests will be able to satisfy any craving with flavors including sweet and saucy BBQ, Scorchin’ Hot made with Nashville Hot seasoning, and Garlic Rosemary tossed with the Signature Smash seasoning of rosemary, garlic salt pepper & thyme. The wings pair well with any Smash side such as tots, sweet potato fries, crispy brussels sprouts or the classic Smashfries®.”Smashburger
Here’s where you can try the new chicken wings around Texas:
- Houston
- 174 Yale Street
- 7811 Main Street
- North Terminal Road
- 1635 Eldridge Parkway
- Sugar land
- 2623 Town Center Boulevard
- Cypress
- 14201 Cypress Rosehill Road
- El Paso
- 1611 Haan Road
- Pearland
- 10228 FM 518
- Katy
- 6645 South Fry Road
- Spring
- 225 Cypresswood Drive
- Coppell
- 143 South Denton Tap Road
- Dallas
- 2222 McKinney Avenue
- 2400 Aviation Drive North
- Richardson
- 1425 East Renner Road
- Prosper
- 1111 South Preston Road
- Kingwood
- 25639 Highway 59