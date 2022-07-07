DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone deserves a sweet treat from time to time and what better time to have that treat than the present, who’s with us?

Well, it seems that the entire world is with us on Thursday, July 7 as it is World Chocolate Day! Whether you prefer it dark, milky, white or whatever form of chocolate you desire, go ahead and get yourself some.

NationalToday explains a little bit more behind this world holiday and why it’s so awesome, “Around 1 billion people from around the world eat chocolates every day. Besides its great taste, it has tons of health benefits. Although chocolates are recognized as fattening, amazingly they can also aid weight loss and help maintain weight if consumed moderately.”

Wondering where to go to get the best chocolate to boost your celebration today or if you’re just looking for some top tier chocolatey goodness in Dallas, we’ve got your back. We checked out Yelp’s list of the best chocolatiers and shops in Dallas:

Chocolate Secrets

Kate Weiser Chocolate – Trinity Groves

JK Chocolate

CocoAndre Chocolatier – Bishop Arts District

Dude, Sweet Chocolate – Bishop Arts District

Laderach Chocolatier Suisse

Isabelly’s Sweet Treats

Sablon Chocolate Lounge – Uptown

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory