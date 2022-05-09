DALLAS (KDAF) — A legendary North Texas festival, Taste Addison, will be back in action in 2022 continuing to rock the socks off of Texans with good food and high-energy concerts.

“Addison is home to more than 200 restaurants, and we love that we get to highlight them during Taste Addison,” said Jasmine Lee, Addison’s Director of Special Events. “Each of the restaurants at Taste Addison brings a different flavor to the festival, which makes it appetizing for our diverse culture.”

From June 3-4 Taste Addison will bring festival-goers Addison eateries, national music artists, food and beverage sampling experiences and activities for you and the family.

The festival says, “When the festival returns June 3-4, 2022, it will present an array of food sure to please everyone. More than two dozen of Addison’s finest restaurants and food trucks are participating. Each will serve unique, delicious and affordable menu items, with all entrees under $10 and each offering a Taste Bite that gives you the flavor of the restaurant for $3 or less.”

More information, including tickets, are available here.