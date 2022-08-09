DALLAS (KDAF) — Lay’s is a chip brand that has all sorts of incredibly tasty flavors for you to buy from so many stores across the world, and they’re known for also getting creatively wacky with some of their flavor combos. For example, who would’ve thought chicken & waffles could’ve been an amazing flavor of chips?

Now, they’re diving into a flavor mash-up like no other as they’re teaming up with iconic chips, Cheetos, Doritos, Fritos and Funyons.

Summer might be ending soon, even though it feels like it just began, but not before these soon-to-be iconic chip flavors from Lay’s are released:

LAY’S KETTLE COOKED FRITOS CHILI CHEESE Flavor: How could the delicious pairing of chili and cheese get any better? By throwing it on a crunchy perfection of Lay’s Kettle Cooked, that’s how.

LAY'S CHEETOS Flavor: What happens when the cheesiness of Cheetos snacks meets the delicious crispiness of Lay's chips? Open the bag and find out.

LAY'S DORITOS COOL RANCH® Flavor: Ever wondered what Doritos Cool Ranch flavor would taste like on Lay's chips? Saddle up, because Lay's put this iconic Doritos flavor on its iconic potato chips.

LAY'S WAVY FUNYUNS ONION Flavor: Who said you needed rings to have fun? Get the flavor of Funyuns rings now on Lay's Wavy potato chips.

It’s true what they say, imagination can truly make the world a better place, and when it comes to food, especially snack food, that could never be any more true.

“What makes the Lay’s Flavor Swap lineup so much fun is the combination of flavors our fans know and love to create a new-but-familiar snacking experience,” said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of brand marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “This year’s newest addition combines our Kettle Cooked variety and the popular Fritos Chili Cheese flavor to make a powerful addition to an already stacked lineup. We’re excited to re-release these iconic swaps after last year’s success and to continue delivering the flavor experience our fans are looking and asking for.”

These four incredible chip pairings will be available at retail stores throughout the U.S. while supplies last; happy chip hunting and snacking!