Start your morning with the snap, crackle and pop of Twistie Krispies, a combination of Kellogg’s® Rice Krispies® and Kellogg’s® Cocoa Krispies®

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you getting bored with your morning bowl of cereal? Well, Kellogg’s has released some interesting morning breakfast recipes that will enhance the taste and nutrition of your breakfast.

To celebrate Better Breakfast Month the company and the Grain Foods Foundation are hoping to inspire people to build a better breakfast with cereals made with whole, enriched or fortified grains.

Officials say cereal is a great breakfast for a busy morning as it’s easy, affordable and it has all the important nutrients you need.

So, what crazy creations have they come up with?

Twistie Krispies – a combination of Rice Krispies and Cocoa Krispies

OG Wheats – a combination of Frosted Mini Wheats and Special K Original

Frosted Cinnabran – a combination of Raisin Bran and Frosted Flakes

Are you game to try these out?