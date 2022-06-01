DALLAS (KDAF) — June has arrived in North Texas and that marks the transition from spring to summer and with that comes the Texas heat. To beat the heat means getting cool, staying hydrated, and enjoying cool/cold desserts.

While it’s not a requirement, cool/cold desserts can bring joy any time of year, but during the hot summer months, it hits different. That’s why it’s fitting that June is National Frozen Yogurt Month!

NationalToday says, “Yogurt? Mouth-watering. Frozen anything? Yum. Now put these two together and you get the best dessert in the world. This frozen goodness comes in all kinds of flavors, is easy to make, fun to look at, and most importantly, tastes divine.”

If you’re into some quality froyo and plan on diving in the celebration of this dessert all month long, we’ve got you covered with plenty of great spots around Dallas to dig in. Here’s a look at Foursquare list of the best frozen yogurt spots around Dallas.

Yumilicious

Yogurtland

Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store

Sno – Gourmet Shaved Ice & Frozen Yogurt

Yogurt Zone

I Heart Yogurt

TCBY

Whole Foods Market

Dallas Farmers Market

Monster Yogurt