DALLAS (KDAF) — HOT DOG, GET YA HOT DOG HERE! Didn’t you just feel like you’re at a ballpark during the summer month with an ice-cold beverage in your hand? Well if it did, that was the point.
July is National Hot Dog Month! NationalToday says, “Aside from being National Picnic Month, July is also National Hot Dog Month! The warming weather is perfect for a spot of grilling, and what better food to toss on the grill than a juicy hot dog? Let’s get to celebrating this bite of deliciousness this summer.”
If you needed to know where the best spots in Dallas are to get your hands on a glorious and delicious hot dog, don’t worry, we did the leg work for you. Here are the top spots for a hot dog around Dallas, according to Yelp:
- Flattery Cafe
- TJ’s Dawg House – Richardson
- Smokin’ Joes
- Chicago Avenue Hot Dogs
- Oh K-Dog & Egg Toast
- Frankseoul
- K-Dogs
- Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog
- Samson’s Gourmet Hot Dogs
- Nearly Famous Burgers and Hot Dogs
- Chicago’s Taste & More
- Steve’s Coney Island & Grill
- Two Hands Corn Dogs