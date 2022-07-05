DALLAS (KDAF) — HOT DOG, GET YA HOT DOG HERE! Didn’t you just feel like you’re at a ballpark during the summer month with an ice-cold beverage in your hand? Well if it did, that was the point.

July is National Hot Dog Month! NationalToday says, “Aside from being National Picnic Month, July is also National Hot Dog Month! The warming weather is perfect for a spot of grilling, and what better food to toss on the grill than a juicy hot dog? Let’s get to celebrating this bite of deliciousness this summer.”

If you needed to know where the best spots in Dallas are to get your hands on a glorious and delicious hot dog, don’t worry, we did the leg work for you. Here are the top spots for a hot dog around Dallas, according to Yelp:

Flattery Cafe

TJ’s Dawg House – Richardson

Smokin’ Joes

Chicago Avenue Hot Dogs

Oh K-Dog & Egg Toast

Frankseoul

K-Dogs

Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog

Samson’s Gourmet Hot Dogs

Nearly Famous Burgers and Hot Dogs

Chicago’s Taste & More

Steve’s Coney Island & Grill

Two Hands Corn Dogs