DALLAS (KDAF) — Milk. It’s one of those things that people love or kind of don’t like, but on June 1, lovers of milk globally must unite to celebrate World Milk Day.
Dairy has brought us some of the best things in life, ice cream, butter, milk, cheese and so on. NationalToday says, “The day was organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations to celebrate the dairy industry and recognize milk as a globally important food. World Milk Day seeks to start a conversation on how nutritious, affordable, and accessible milk is around the globe — not to mention delicious!”
We want you to celebrate too, but with a sole, hard focus on milk. We looked at Yelp’s lists of the best raw and organic milk around Dallas to buy and enjoy!
Raw Milk
- Burgundy’s Local Grass Fed Meat Market, located in East Dallas
- Lucky Layla Farms
- Lavon Farms
- N&P Farm & Dairy
- Dallas Farmers Market, located in Downtown
- White Rock Local Market, located in Lakewood
- Ruibal’s Rosemeade Market
- The Mozzarella Company, located in Deep Ellum
- Sprouts Farmers Market
Organic Milk
- Pure Milk and Honey, located in Upper Greenville
- Central Market, located in North Dallas
- Botolino Gelato Artigianale, located in Lower Greenville
- Juicebabe, located in Lower Greenville
- The GEM Organic Food & Juice
- Natural Grocers