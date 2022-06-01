DALLAS (KDAF) — Milk. It’s one of those things that people love or kind of don’t like, but on June 1, lovers of milk globally must unite to celebrate World Milk Day.

Dairy has brought us some of the best things in life, ice cream, butter, milk, cheese and so on. NationalToday says, “The day was organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations to celebrate the dairy industry and recognize milk as a globally important food. World Milk Day seeks to start a conversation on how nutritious, affordable, and accessible milk is around the globe — not to mention delicious!”

We want you to celebrate too, but with a sole, hard focus on milk. We looked at Yelp’s lists of the best raw and organic milk around Dallas to buy and enjoy!

Raw Milk

Burgundy’s Local Grass Fed Meat Market, located in East Dallas

Lucky Layla Farms

Lavon Farms

N&P Farm & Dairy

Dallas Farmers Market, located in Downtown

White Rock Local Market, located in Lakewood

Ruibal’s Rosemeade Market

The Mozzarella Company, located in Deep Ellum

Sprouts Farmers Market

Organic Milk

Pure Milk and Honey, located in Upper Greenville

Central Market, located in North Dallas

Botolino Gelato Artigianale, located in Lower Greenville

Juicebabe, located in Lower Greenville

The GEM Organic Food & Juice

Natural Grocers