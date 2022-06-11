DALLAS (KDAF) — Every liquor has its day and Saturday, June 11, it’s World Gin Day! Drink up!

There are only a few cocktails that exist in the world that are as famous as the gin and tonic. It’s classy and usually, all you’ll need is some gin, tonic water, and a nice slice of lime and you’re set.

NationalToday says that World Gin Day is celebrated on the second Saturday of June every year, “The day was initially founded by Birmingham resident Neil Houston in 2009. World Gin Day traveled to London in 2010, under the purview of Emma Stokes. Stokes later took charge of the holiday from Houston in 2013. World Gin Day exists today to invite people to express their love for gin. It also functions as a gateway for people looking to try the spirit.”

Now it’s come to the part of the story where you figure out where you and your drinking buddies need to head out to and enjoy some high quality gin! For that, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best gin bars around Dallas:

The Gallery Rooftop Lounge

Parliament

Royal 38

Apothecary

The Mitchell

Atwater

Botanist

The Honor Bar

The Mansion Bar

Hopdoddy Burger Bar