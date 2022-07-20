DALLAS (KDAF) — It can’t be summertime without some hot dogs being grilled up poolside or by the lake/beach!

It’s a good thing Wednesday, July 20 is National Hot Dog Day, all that you’ll need is some weiners, buns, condiments and a hungry stomach. However, if you don’t have a grill or simply don’t feel like battling the Texas sun to get your grill on, we’ve got just the thing for you.

But first, NationalToday says, “A summer day at the amusement park or at a baseball stadium pairs nicely with a hot dog (or tofu dog, for those of you who prefer a meatless version). Hot dogs don’t have to be made with meat, and anyone can enjoy the age old American favorite food any time of year.”

Eater Dallas did the hard work for us and came up with the 10 best Dallas hot dogs to eat this summer and to properly celebrate this glorious day:

Del’s Charcoal Burgers – Richardson

Dog Haus Biergarten – Richardson

Kuby’s Sausage House – Dallas

Strokers Ice House – Dallas

Haystack Burgers and Barley – Dallas

Rye – Dallas

Lakewood Landing – Dallas

Harvey B’s – Dallas

Cold Beer Company – Dallas

Angry Dog – Dallas

