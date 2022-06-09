DALLAS (KDAF) — We’ve made it to Thursday during the second week of June and as the Texas heat continues, so does the need to fill the cravings your sweet tooth desires. Lucky enough, June 9 is National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day.

This special pie contains a fruit and a vegetable, bet you didn’t know that and if you did, nice. NationalToday says, “This means the delicious strawberry rhubarb pie is a rare dessert that is a fine blend of a fruit and a vegetable. The uniqueness of this dessert definitely makes it worthwhile to have an entire day dedicated to celebrating it.”

Now, not everyone knows how to create a delicious strawberry and rhubarb pie, so, we took the liberty of looking at Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas to get the sweet treat.

Emporium Pies

Pie Flutin’ Pastries

Butterfield Gourmet

Miz G’s House of Pies

JudyPie

SusieCakes

Cretia’s Eatery & Bake Shoppe

Tulla Patisserie & Cafe

AllGood Cafe