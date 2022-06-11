DALLAS (KDAF) — Sides are meant to accompany the star of the dish which is the protein. Sides can come in many different shapes, sizes, forms, cooks, etc.

Nonetheless, summertime is here and that means corn is a star of most sides whatever meal you might be enjoying. Saturday, June 11 is National Corn on the Cob Day! Whether it’s on the cob or not, corn is a great side to go with whatever you desire.

We did you a favor and checked out some of the best spots in Dallas to get grilled corn and corn on the cob from Yelp:

Paul’s Sweet Roasted Corn

Elotes Fanny

Bubba’s Cook Country

Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que

Elotes La Esperanza Fuel City

Pluckers Wing Bar

Dallas Farmers Market

Ozona Grill and Bar

El Tesoro del Inca

Velvet Taco

El Tacaso

Urban Taco

Latin Deli

Fuel City – Dallas

Torchy’s Tacos

Cinco Taco

Flying Fish

Off the Bone Barbecue