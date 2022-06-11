DALLAS (KDAF) — Sides are meant to accompany the star of the dish which is the protein. Sides can come in many different shapes, sizes, forms, cooks, etc.
Nonetheless, summertime is here and that means corn is a star of most sides whatever meal you might be enjoying. Saturday, June 11 is National Corn on the Cob Day! Whether it’s on the cob or not, corn is a great side to go with whatever you desire.
We did you a favor and checked out some of the best spots in Dallas to get grilled corn and corn on the cob from Yelp:
- Paul’s Sweet Roasted Corn
- Elotes Fanny
- Bubba’s Cook Country
- Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que
- Elotes La Esperanza Fuel City
- Pluckers Wing Bar
- Dallas Farmers Market
- Ozona Grill and Bar
- El Tesoro del Inca
- Velvet Taco
- El Tacaso
- Urban Taco
- Latin Deli
- Fuel City – Dallas
- Torchy’s Tacos
- Cinco Taco
- Flying Fish
- Off the Bone Barbecue