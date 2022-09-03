DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s Labor Day Weekend and we know it’s probably going to rain on and off around North Texas so having a lazy long weekend could serve you well!

Better than that it’s the start of a new month and September brings National Chicken Month along with it!

NationalToday says, “When seasoned properly, chicken is simply scrumptious. People all over the world have their own ways to prepare poultry, so whether you’re in the mood for chicken fried rice, chicken marsala, or some crispy fried chicken, your taste buds are in for a treat.”

To help you out with keeping it calm, cool, casual, and lazy, we checked out some of the best chicken delivery spots from Uber Eats:

Williams Fried Chicken

Seoul Fried Chicken

Knox Hot Chicken

PT’s Fried Chicken and Fish

Lucky’s Hot Chicken

Wing SZN

Wings Wings Wings

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Bad Mutha Clucka