DALLAS (KDAF) — What do beef, almost summertime, grills and Tony Romo have in common? That’s a loaded question, but Beef, It’s What’s For Dinner spokesperson and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Romo have teamed up to kick off summer grilling season with recipes, tips and grilling tricks.

National Burger Day is set for Saturday, May 28, so Romo and Beef, It’s What’s For Dinner say it’s time for fire up the grill.

“Cheeseburgers and fries were my favorite growing up. You can’t go wrong with a classic burger with some cheese, ketchup, mustard, lettuce and tomato,” said Tony Romo. “So when I think of beef, I think about grilling out in the backyard with some friends and family around the pool. Great memories right there!”

Along with some great summer recipes, Romo also has some basic grilling knowledge and more in Tony Romo’s Grilling Playbook. It’s got everything from the classics, smoking recipes, quick recipes, new recipes with a twist, leftovers and more.

Beef It’s what’s for dinner

Beef It’s what’s for dinner

Beef It’s what’s for dinner

Beef It’s what’s for dinner

Beef It’s what’s for dinner