DALLAS (KDAF) — Steak. If there’s one thing to know about Texas, is that it takes its red meat seriously. From the fields to the butcher to the grill and the table, steak is a staple of Texas.

June is here and that means BBQs will be running wild and steaks will be flying off the shelves, so maybe it’s a good time to go check out that steakhouse you’ve always wanted to try. June also is National Steakhouse Month so even more reason to get out there and celebrate!

We went ahead and did the hard work for you, Gayot has put together a list of the best steakhouses in Dallas-Fort Worth to eat at in 2022. “From old-fashioned meat joints sporting red leather booths to modern chophouses that serve globally-inspired fare, these steakhouses that have made the cut all have one thing in common: great steak.”

Al Biernat’s – Dallas

Bob’s Steak & Chop House – Dallas

The Capital Grille – Dallas

Chamberlain’s Steak & Chop House – Addison

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House – Fort Worth

Knife – Dallas

Morton’s The Steakhouse – Dallas

Nick & Sam’s – Dallas

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse – Dallas

Silver Fox – Fort Worth