FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Texas has some of the best barbecue in the nation, especially when it comes to making brisket.
May 28 is National Brisket Day and if you are able to celebrate, then you should definitely do so. New to North Texas? No worries, here are some of the best places to get brisket in Fort Worth, according to Foursquare.
- Heim Barbecue & Catering
- Angelo’s
- Railhead Smokehouse
- Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que
- Cousin’s BBQ
- Woodshed Smokehouse
- Riscky’s BBQ
- Mexican Inn Cafe
- Billy’s Oak Acres BBQ
- Taco Heads
- Shady Oak BBQ
- Little Red Wasp
- Los Vaqueros Stockyards
- Woody Creek BBQ
For more information, visit Foursquare.