DALLAS (KDAF) — Everything is bigger in Texas, including the appetite for all things barbeque. Speaking of barbeque, there’s no better place to get brisket than Texas and today you’re encouraged to.
May 28 is National Brisket Day and if you are able to celebrate, then you should definitely do so. New to North Texas? No worries, here are some of the best places to get brisket in Dallas, according to Foursquare.
- Pecan Lodge
- Lockhart Smokehouse
- Mia’s Tex-Mex
- Cattleack Barbeque
- The Slow Bone
- Avila’s
- Sammy’s Bar B Que
- Rusty Taco
- E Bar Tex-Mex
- Off The Bone Barbeque
- Sonny Bryan’s Smokehouse
- Amplified Live
- Meso Maya Comida y Copas
- Mike Anderson’s BBQ House
