DALLAS (KDAF) — Everything is bigger in Texas, including the appetite for all things barbeque. Speaking of barbeque, there’s no better place to get brisket than Texas and today you’re encouraged to.

May 28 is National Brisket Day and if you are able to celebrate, then you should definitely do so. New to North Texas? No worries, here are some of the best places to get brisket in Dallas, according to Foursquare.

Pecan Lodge

Lockhart Smokehouse

Mia’s Tex-Mex

Cattleack Barbeque

The Slow Bone

Avila’s

Sammy’s Bar B Que

Rusty Taco

E Bar Tex-Mex

Off The Bone Barbeque

Sonny Bryan’s Smokehouse

Amplified Live

Meso Maya Comida y Copas

Mike Anderson’s BBQ House



For more information, visit Foursquare.