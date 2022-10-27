Flight of beers ranging in color from light to dark on wood carrier. in Chandler, AZ, United States

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love a good beer? One of the best experiences as an adult is enjoying a craft beer (responsibly) at a local brewery.

And what better day to have a brew than Thursday, Oct. 27, as it is National American Beer Day?

“National American Beer Day is observed by beer drinkers across the nation every year on October 27. Though Americans love a good pint of Guinness, a chilled Heineken, or a bubbling Corona, they’ll set aside imports of all kinds on National American Beer Day to instead celebrate distinctly domestic lagers and ales brewed across the country,” NationalToday.com says.

Here are some of the best places to get a beer in North Texas, according to Foursquare!

Meddlesome Moth

Deep Ellum Brewing Company

The Ginger Man

Katy Trail Ice House

Fly Saucer Draught Emporium

The Old Monk

Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House

Craft and Growler

Lakewood Brewing Company

Community Beer Company

Lakewood Growler

Peticolas Brewing Company

Rodeo Goat

For more suggestions, visit Foursquare.