DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love a good beer? One of the best experiences as an adult is enjoying a craft beer (responsibly) at a local brewery.
And what better day to have a brew than Thursday, Oct. 27, as it is National American Beer Day?
“National American Beer Day is observed by beer drinkers across the nation every year on October 27. Though Americans love a good pint of Guinness, a chilled Heineken, or a bubbling Corona, they’ll set aside imports of all kinds on National American Beer Day to instead celebrate distinctly domestic lagers and ales brewed across the country,” NationalToday.com says.
Here are some of the best places to get a beer in North Texas, according to Foursquare!
- Meddlesome Moth
- Deep Ellum Brewing Company
- The Ginger Man
- Katy Trail Ice House
- Fly Saucer Draught Emporium
- The Old Monk
- Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House
- Craft and Growler
- Lakewood Brewing Company
- Community Beer Company
- Lakewood Growler
- Peticolas Brewing Company
- Rodeo Goat
