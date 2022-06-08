DALLAS (KDAF) — Well Texas, it’s getting hot outside again as it usually does as the winter and spring months come to an end and the Texas sun beats down during the summertime; one thing that will always be here to accompany that, is hot spots to eat at in Dallas-Fort Worth.

We checked out Gayot’s list of the 10 Hot Spots for dining in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, some might be a surprise, while others serve as a staple for DFW.

Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine Il Cane Rosso Chamberlain’s Steak & Chop House Fearing’s Katy Trail Ice House Knife The Mansion Restaurant at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Rock & Brews Salum Savor

Gayot also gave some insight on what to get at these restaurants as well, and if you’re getting hungry like we are writing this story, get up and go get a plate or two or three!

At Bonnell’s, you may want to try out the mini-tacos filled with elk and green chile grits, grilled Texas quail over parmesan-jalapeno spinach and more. At Cane Rosso, keep it simple and get a pizza with the toppings to your liking. Over at Chamberlain’s you can’t go wrong with a cut of steak and a glass of wine.

If you’re looking for a certified good time with some certified good drinks and great food, don’t miss out on Katy Trail Ice House and try the Man vs Food burger. For more of Gayot’s suggestions on the hottest spots for dining in DFW, click here.