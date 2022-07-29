DALLAS (KDAF) — This shall be the list to end all lists until another list is made but until then, here you have it: the officially unofficial list of the top spots to eat chicken wings or hot wings around Dallas/North Texas.

So, why are we talking about chicken wings? Well, it’s National Chicken Wing Day on Friday, July 29! So, get your ranch, bleu cheese, whatever dipping sauce you prefer and get to eating. National Today explains you’re going to need an appetite pretty large to properly enjoy celebrating this day.

“Originally relegated to the far corners of the kitchen as material for chicken stock, chicken wings were born when the owners of the Anchor Bar in Buffalo cooked up a midnight snack for their son and his friends. Using only fried wings, butter, and hot sauce, they stumbled on a dish that would change American game day gastronomy forever. So this July 29, make them sweet, spicy or any way you want, but raise a glass and down a few wings to celebrate.”

We scoured Yelp’s list of the best spots around Dallas and North Texas to eat some delicious chicken/hot wings!

WNB Factory

WingBucket

The Cluckin

The Royal Daiquiri

No. 1 Plus Chicken

Street’s Fine Chicken – North Dallas

The Wing’d Nut

Pluckers Wing Bar

TJ Cajun Seafood & Wings – Lake Highlands

Ricky’s Hot Chicken

Wing Boss

bb.q Chicken – Carrollton

Benders Sports & Spirits – North Dallas

Wing Dash

Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken – North Dallas

Wingtown & Grill

Good Wings

Mas Wings – North Dallas

Wing City

Wing Mac

Krispy Krunchy Chicken – Irving

What’s Cluckin