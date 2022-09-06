DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is almost here and restaurants and fast food giants alike are going all in on fall food offerings to their menu, even if it’s for a limited time.

McDonald’s is adding a new pastry to its bakery lineup in September to help foodies switch it up from the pumpkin craze that’s sweeping the nation. The Golden Arches is adding a cheese danish to its menu starting Sep. 14.

The restaurant says, “This flakey pastry with a sweet cream cheese filling and topped with a buttery streusel and light vanilla drizzle is exactly what you didn’t even know you needed this season. Perfect to enjoy for breakfast or as an afternoon treat, we’re serving it up all day at participating restaurants nationwide starting Sept. 14. It’s available for purchase in restaurants, the drive-thru or on the McDonald’s App for McDelivery*.”

Not only will this be relatively new for fast food lovers but for those who ate at McDonald’s in the 80s this will serve as a throwback as the restaurant first offered this delicious pastry back in the day. “So, is Cheese Danish the next MVP treat of the season? There’s only one way to find out…and we hear it pairs well with your McCafé beverage of choice!”