DALLAS (KDAF) — First it was hot sauces, then it was a collab with the ever-so-popular chip brand Pringles and now, chicken bites (or nuggets if you want to dumb it down).

One of the internet’s favorite (and slightly tortuous) interview shows is taking their limited edition boneless chicken bites to a whole new level after having success. “Consider yourself more of a Classic? Love the tropical heat from our Los Calientes collection? Hot Ones Boneless Chicken Bites now come in five individual flavors.”

Now, the Hot Ones’ chicken bites won’t be sold on their own, the bites will be combined with some of the show’s famous and favorite sauces:

Original ft. Hot Ones The Classic hot sauce

Spicy Garlic ft. Hot Ones The Classic: Garlic Fresno Edition hot sauce

Smoky Sweet ft. Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde hot sauce

Smoky Habanero ft. Hot Ones Los Calientes Rojo hot sauce

Barbacoa ft. Hot Ones Los Calientes Barbacoa hot sauce

This new soon-to-be-favorite offering will be rolled out into Walmart’s freezer section in August before more retailers will dawn them in due time across the country. A press release says, “The new Hot Ones Boneless Chicken Bites come in 18.6 oz. resealable bags, including heat-and-eat all-natural, white-meat boneless chicken bites, each paired with an official Hot Ones sauce packet.”

“We are excited to expand our flavor assortment for the Hot Ones Boneless Chicken Bites with five of the most popular Hot Ones sauces that have been used on the show. It’s our goal to make the Hot Ones experience as accessible as possible to fans, and to introduce new shoppers to flavors they won’t find anywhere else in the frozen aisle,” said GM, First We Feast, Chris Schonberger. “After an amazing launch with Walmart, we’re looking forward to bringing Hot Ones Boneless Chicken Bites to other retailers and continuing to push the spice envelope at a national scale.”