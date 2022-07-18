DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know it’s hot here in North Texas and Wendy’s is very understanding of this fact as their fry-cast show’s July has been and will continue to be a hot one.

Well, they’re trying to help out with some delicious deals, “Just in time for the historically hottest weeks of the year, Wendy’s® is dropping another hot & crispy fry deal to bring the heat, and the sweet, to fans nationwide. Hot temps trigger hot deals, so fans won’t want to miss out on this sweet and salty treat.”

For the remainder of the month of July, Wendy’s fans can enjoy a free medium fry with any size Frosty from a mobile order in their app, “Yes, that includes the limited time Strawberry Frosty. A berry hot deal indeed.”

Wendy’s also whats you to know the why behind their fry (deal), “Hot respects hot. We believe we are the hottest and crispiest fries in the game, Wendy’s knows a thing or two about celebrating the hot, and crispy, things in life. If you’re looking for cold and soggy French fries, you better look somewhere else. We’re talking natural-cut, skin-on fries, sprinkled with a hint of sea salt and guaranteed hot & crispy or we’ll replace them.”

Simply download the app and head out to your closest Wendy’s to claim your fries now! “Don’t forget, to celebrate Wendy’s two-year Rewards anniversary on July 21, Wendy’s Rewards members, will get 2x Bonus Rewards points on all Wendy’s combo purchases**. Earn free food by eating delicious food.”