DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always a good time for some Chinese food; whether you’re eating around the table family style at a restaurant or battling your family at home over the last egg roll.

One of the tastiest dishes in China is Peking duck, and it’s time to celebrate it as Wednesday, January 18 is National Peking Duck Day! “Today, you don’t have to travel all the way to China to taste Peking duck – it’s readily available in Chinese restaurants across the world. The trademark of a well-done Peking duck is its crispy, flavorful skin,” National Today said.

So, where can you get the best Chinese food in Texas? Well, we checked out a report from Love Food on the best Chinese restaurant in every state and Texas’ pick can be found in the southeast.

Houston’s own Hu’s Cooking is serving up some Chinese fusion that will leave you wanting more, and more.

“This laid-back Chinese fusion spot impresses with beautifully prepared, classic dishes. On the menu are traditional favorites like dan dan noodles and pan-fried pork dumplings, alongside some more adventurous dishes. People particularly love the dry pots – with choices from cauliflower to squid – and the incredible sweet-skinned duck, a take on Peking duck,” the report said.