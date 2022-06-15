Tow halves of a burrito with rice, beans, and steak on a white plate (Getty)

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Sherman using rankings from Tripadvisor. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Arroyos Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Spanish

– Price: not available

– Address: 814 E Lamar St, Sherman, TX 75090-6031

#29. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3501 N US Highway 75, Sherman, TX 75090-2575

#28. LaMesa Mexican Restaurante & Cantina

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican

– Price: $

– Address: 2124 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman, TX 75090-2622

#27. Lupe’s Tamales

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish

– Price: $

– Address: 129 E Wall St, Sherman, TX 75090-5930

#26. Mariposa Cuban Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 213 E Houston St, Sherman, TX 75090-5934

#25. Cowboy Chicken

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3811 N US Highway 75 # 300 #300, Sherman, TX 75090-2580

#24. McAlister’s Deli

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3801 Highway 75 North, Sherman, TX 75090

#23. Teriyaki Jar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese

– Price: $

– Address: 114 S Woods St, Sherman, TX 75092-7324

#22. Crazy Thai

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1707 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman, TX 75090-2613

#21. IHOP

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2617 N US Highway 75, Sherman, TX 75090-0501

#20. Italian Affair Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 104 N Woods St, Sherman, TX 75090

#19. Red Lobster

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3600 N US Highway 75, Sherman, TX 75090

#18. College Street Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 900 N Broughton St, Sherman, TX 75090-4750

#17. Gourmet China

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $

– Address: 4909 Texoma Pkwy Ste 101, Sherman, TX 75090-2099

#16. Braum’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

– Price: $

– Address: 2506 N US Highway 75, Sherman, TX 75090-2876

#15. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3701 US Hwy 75 North, Sherman, TX 75090

#14. Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3300 N US Highway 75, Sherman, TX 75090-2524

#13. Catrina’s Cocina & Tequila Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 306 East Highway 82 near intersection of US Hwys 82 and 75, Sherman, TX 75092

#12. RibCrib BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3205 N. Hwy 75, Sherman, TX 75090

#11. Mariachi’s Fine Mexican Food

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1909 Texoma Pkwy Ste 103, Sherman, TX 75090-2668

#10. Old Iron Post

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 101 N Travis St, Sherman, TX 75090-5920

#9. Tracks Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 109 N Woods St, Sherman, TX 75092-5616

#8. La Placita

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Latin, Central American

– Price: $

– Address: 1015 W Houston St, Sherman, TX 75092-7313

#7. Cellarman’s Pub & Brewery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2130 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman, TX 75090-2622

#6. Sage Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 210 W Houston St, Sherman, TX 75090-5814

#5. The Library Bar & Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5147 N Travis St Knollwood, Texas 75092, Sherman, TX 75092-4159

#4. Texas Roadhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2773 N US Highway 75, Sherman, TX 75090-2567

#3. Camino Viejo Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 110 E Houston St, Sherman, TX 75090-5908

#2. City Limits

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4521 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman, TX 75090-1929

#1. Fulbelli’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 115 S Travis St Ste B5, Sherman, TX 75090-5990

