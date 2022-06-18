With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dallas using rankings from Tripadvisor. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

#30. The Slow Bone

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2234 Irving Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-6202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Cane Rosso

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (465 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2612 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226-1402

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Original Market Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (344 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 4434 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219-1716

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. YO Ranch Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,247 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 702 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Cindi’s NY Deli & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (348 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 306 South Houston Street, Dallas, TX 75202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

#25. Celebration

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (344 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4503 W Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75209-3197

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Fearing’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (638 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2121 McKinney Ave The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, TX 75201-1873

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,197 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10428 Lombardy Ln., Dallas, TX 75220

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Ocean Prime

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (397 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2101 Cedar Springs Rd Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75201-2104

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Kenny’s Italian Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (385 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5100 Belt Line Rd Ste 764 Suite 764, Dallas, TX 75254-7036

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

#20. Al Biernat’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (794 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4217 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2313

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Meso Maya Comida y Copas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,127 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1611 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75202-1227

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Truck Yard

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 5624 Sears St, Dallas, TX 75206-7118

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. The Woolworth

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1520 Elm St Suite 201, Dallas, TX 75201-3509

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Toulouse Cafe and Bar (Dallas)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3314 Knox St, Dallas, TX 75205-4034

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

#15. Lavendou

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 19009 Preston Rd Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75252-2496

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Rodeo Goat

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (879 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1926 Market Center Blvd At Turtle Creek, Dallas, TX 75207-3317

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. S & D Oyster Co

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2701 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204-2521

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. E Bar Tex-Mex

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1901 North Haskell Avenue #120, Dallas, TX 75204

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Bob’s Steak & Chop House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (410 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 555 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202-1961

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

#10. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (443 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 500 Crescent Ct, Dallas, TX 75201

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood & Crab

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (905 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2401 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201-1938

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (463 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3403 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-4215

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Saint Martin’s Wine Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3020 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-6030

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Maple Leaf Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (303 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12817 Preston Rd Ste 129, Dallas, TX 75230-7204

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

#5. Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,431 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5000 Belt Line Rd Ste 775, Dallas, TX 75254-6747

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Uchi Dallas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2817 Maple Ave Above Uchi Dallas, Dallas, TX 75201-1403

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Cafe 43

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: George W. Bush Presidential Library 2943 SMU Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75205

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,577 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 10477 Lombardy Ln, Dallas, TX 75220-4349

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. rise n°1

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,148 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5360 W Lovers Ln # 220, Dallas, TX 75209-4262

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor