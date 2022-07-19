There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#30. Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: not available

– Address: 2708 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-6636

#29. Pie Five Pizza Co.

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 15250 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75248-4615

#28. Louie’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1839 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-7524

#27. Coal Vines

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 665 S. Lamar St. Suite 120, Dallas, TX 75202

#26. Scalini’s Pizza & Pasta

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2021 Abrams Rd, Dallas, TX 75214-3917

#25. Parrino’s Oven

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 300 Reunion Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75207-4409

#24. Italia Express Cedar Springs

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 4000 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75219-3532

#23. Dough Bro’s Italian Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5181 Keller Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75248-2688

#22. 400 Gradi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 200 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201

#21. Carmine’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 2006 San Jacinto St, Dallas, TX 75201-2902

#20. Grimaldi’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8060 Park Lane, Suite 105 Ste 105, Dallas, TX 75231

#19. Pizzeria Testa

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3525 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-5629

#18. Carmine’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 5365 Spring Valley Rd Ste 138, Dallas, TX 75254-3097

#17. CiboDivino Marketplace

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1868 Sylvan Ave Suite # D100, Dallas, TX 75208-2005

#16. Partenope Ristorante

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1903 Main Street, Dallas, TX 75201

#15. Cane Russo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2200 Tucker St, Dallas, TX

#14. Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine Dallas

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1628 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 100 DALLAS TX 75207 Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75207-3405

#13. olivella’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3406 McFarlin Blvd, Dallas, TX 75205-1828

#12. Serious Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 2807 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226-1508

#11. Tony’s Pizza & Pasta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 10233 E Northwest Hwy Ste 504, Dallas, TX 75238-4420

#10. Olivella’s Neo Pizza Napoletana

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2340 Victory Park Ln, Dallas, TX 75219-7646

#9. Fireside Pies

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2820 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-6504

#8. Cane Rosso White Rock

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7328 Gaston Ave Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75214-4130

#7. Social Pie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5855 Maple Ave #160, Dallas, TX 75235

#6. Campisi’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (490 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1520 Elm St Ste 111, Dallas, TX 75201-3509

#5. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3636 McKinney Avenue Ste. 190, West Village, Dallas, TX 75204

#4. Campisi’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (408 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5610 E Mockingbird Ln Marriott Residence Inn Addison, Dallas, TX 75206-5346

#3. Eno’s Pizza Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 407 N Bishop Ave, Dallas, TX 75208-4658

#2. Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1212 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75207-6916

#1. Cane Rosso

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (468 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2612 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226-1402

