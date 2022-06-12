There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

#30. Luciano’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13350 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75240-6670

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Campisi’s Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5405 W Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75209-4217

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: not available

– Address: 2708 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-6636

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Pie Five Pizza Co.

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 15250 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75248-4615

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Louie’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1839 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-7524

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

#25. Coal Vines

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 665 S. Lamar St. Suite 120, Dallas, TX 75202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Scalini’s Pizza & Pasta

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2021 Abrams Rd, Dallas, TX 75214-3917

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Parrino’s Oven

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 300 Reunion Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75207-4409

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Dough Bro’s Italian Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5181 Keller Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75248-2688

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. 400 Gradi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 200 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

#20. Carmine’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 2006 San Jacinto St, Dallas, TX 75201-2902

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Grimaldi’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8060 Park Lane, Suite 105 Ste 105, Dallas, TX 75231

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Pizzeria Testa

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3525 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-5629

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. CiboDivino Marketplace

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1868 Sylvan Ave Suite # D100, Dallas, TX 75208-2005

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Partenope Ristorante

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1903 Main Street, Dallas, TX 75201

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

#15. Cane Russo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2200 Tucker St, Dallas, TX

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine Dallas

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1628 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 100 DALLAS TX 75207 Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75207-3405

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. olivella’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3406 McFarlin Blvd, Dallas, TX 75205-1828

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Serious Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 2807 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226-1508

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Tony’s Pizza & Pasta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 10233 E Northwest Hwy Ste 504, Dallas, TX 75238-4420

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

#10. Olivella’s Neo Pizza Napoletana

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2340 Victory Park Ln, Dallas, TX 75219-7646

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Fireside Pies

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2820 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-6504

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Cane Rosso White Rock

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7328 Gaston Ave Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75214-4130

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Social Pie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5855 Maple Ave #160, Dallas, TX 75235

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Campisi’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (487 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1520 Elm St Ste 111, Dallas, TX 75201-3509

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

#5. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3636 McKinney Avenue Ste. 190, West Village, Dallas, TX 75204

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Campisi’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (408 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5610 E Mockingbird Ln Marriott Residence Inn Addison, Dallas, TX 75206-5346

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Eno’s Pizza Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (251 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 407 N Bishop Ave, Dallas, TX 75208-4658

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1212 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75207-6916

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Cane Rosso

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (466 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2612 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226-1402

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor