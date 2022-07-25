Is taco eating your dream job? There’s a big payday coming for the first Director of Taco Relations (Getty Images)

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Sherman?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Sherman. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#9. Taco Casa

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: $

– Address: 1821 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman, TX 75090-2615

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Taco Cabana

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 3721 N US Highway 75, Sherman, TX 75090-2576

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Garcia’s Tamales y Tacos

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: not available

– Address: #200 S. Montgomery, Sherman, TX

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Chipotle Mexican Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: $

– Address: 875 E North Creek Dr, Sherman, TX 75090

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. LaMesa Mexican Restaurante & Cantina

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2124 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman, TX 75090-2622

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Lupe’s Tamales

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 129 E Wall St, Sherman, TX 75090-5930

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Catrina’s Cocina & Tequila Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 306 East Highway 82 near intersection of US Hwys 82 and 75, Sherman, TX 75092

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Mariachi’s Fine Mexican Food

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1909 Texoma Pkwy Ste 103, Sherman, TX 75090-2668

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Camino Viejo Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 110 E Houston St, Sherman, TX 75090-5908

– Read more on Tripadvisor