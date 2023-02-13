Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Dallas?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. Meso Maya

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4123 Abrams Rd, Dallas, TX 75214-2608

#29. Uncle Julio’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (290 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4125 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-3739

#28. Mariano’s Hacienda

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6300 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75231-7138

#27. Taqueria La Ventana

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1611 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75202-1227

#26. El Bolero

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1201 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75207-6934

#25. Desperados Mexican Restaurant Uno

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4818 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-4120

#24. Miriam Cocina Latina

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2015 Woodallrogers Freeway Edge of Klyde Warren Park, Dallas, TX 75201-2308

#23. Beto & Son

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3011 Gulden Ln Suite 108, Dallas, TX 75212

#22. Urban Taco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5321 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206-5185

#21. Gabriela&Sofia’s Tex-Mex

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10455 N Central Expy Site 117, Dallas, TX 75231-2213

#20. Gloria’s Latin Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (183 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3715 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75206-5311

#19. Fuel City Dallas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 801 S Riverfront Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-4510

#18. Ojeda’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4617 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

#17. Veracruz Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 408 N Bishop Ave Ste 107, Dallas, TX 75208-4806

#16. Avila’s Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (244 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4714 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-1003

#15. Rj Mexican Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (464 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1709 North Market Street 102, Dallas, TX 75202

#14. Wild Salsa

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (392 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1800 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201-5202

#13. Chuy’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (269 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4544 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75205-4214

#12. Mi Cocina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (321 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 77 Highland Park Vlg, Dallas, TX 75205-2733

#11. El Fenix Famous Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (742 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1601 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75202-1227

#10. Pappasito’s Cantina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (429 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10433 Lombardy Lane, Dallas, TX 75220

#9. Javier’s Gourmet Mexicano

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (444 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4912 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX 75205-3402

#8. Torchys Tacos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 14760 Preston Rd Ste 124, Dallas, TX 75254

#7. E Bar Tex-Mex

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1901 North Haskell Avenue #120, Dallas, TX 75204

#6. Meso Maya Comida y Copas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11909 Preston Rd Suite 1426, Dallas, TX 75230-2746

#5. Mi Cocina Galleria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (335 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13350 Dallas Pkwy #100, Dallas, TX 75240-6670

#4. Mia’s Tex Mex

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4322 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2705

#3. Pepe’s & Mito’s Mexican Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2911 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226-1510

#2. Meso Maya Comida y Copas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,142 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1611 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75202-1227

#1. Velvet Taco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (640 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 3012 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

