Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Dallas?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#23. El Bolero

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1201 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75207-6901

#22. Mariano’s Hacienda

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6300 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75231-7138

#21. Gloria’s Latin Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (183 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3715 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75206-5311

#20. Ojeda’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (188 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4617 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

#19. Gabriela&Sofia’s Tex-Mex

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10455 N Central Expy Site 117, Dallas, TX 75231-2213

#18. Fuel City Dallas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 801 S Riverfront Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-4510

#17. Veracruz Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 408 N Bishop Ave Ste 107, Dallas, TX 75208-4806

#16. Avila’s Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4714 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-1003

#15. Rj Mexican Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (461 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1709 North Market Street 102, Dallas, TX 75202

#14. Chuy’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (268 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4544 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75205-4214

#13. Wild Salsa

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (392 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1800 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201-5202

#12. El Fenix Famous Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (734 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1601 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75202-1227

#11. Mi Cocina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (319 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 77 Highland Park Vlg, Dallas, TX 75205-2733

#10. Pappasito’s Cantina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (429 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10433 Lombardy Lane, Dallas, TX 75220

#9. Javier’s Gourmet Mexicano

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (444 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4912 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX 75205-3402

#8. Torchys Tacos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 14760 Preston Rd Ste 124, Dallas, TX 75254

#7. Meso Maya Comida y Copas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11909 Preston Rd Suite 1426, Dallas, TX 75230-2746

#6. Mi Cocina Galleria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13350 Dallas Pkwy #100, Dallas, TX 75240-6670

#5. Mia’s Tex Mex

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4322 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2705

#4. Pepe’s & Mito’s Mexican Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2911 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226-1510

#3. Meso Maya Comida y Copas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,135 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1611 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75202-1227

#2. E Bar Tex-Mex

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1901 North Haskell Avenue #120, Dallas, TX 75204

#1. Velvet Taco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (638 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 3012 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

