The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Sherman on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Sherman, according to Tripadvisor

#4. Golden Corral

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 900 US Highway 82 E, Sherman, TX 75090-2093

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Palio’s Pizza Cafe

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 865 E North Creek Dr, Sherman, TX 75092-4064

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Italian Affair Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 104 N Woods St, Sherman, TX 75090

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3701 US Hwy 75 North, Sherman, TX 75090

– Read more on Tripadvisor