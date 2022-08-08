Top view plate of spaghetti AGLIO E OLIO and ingredients on wooden background

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#30. Ruggeri’s – Dallas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5950 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX 75230-3859

#29. Sachet

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4270 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2312

#28. Tony’s Pizza & Pasta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 10233 E Northwest Hwy Ste 504, Dallas, TX 75238-4420

#27. Fireside Pies

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2820 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-6504

#26. Carbone’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: Oak Lawn, Dallas, TX 75219

#25. Porta Di Roma

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1623 Main St Ste 104, Dallas, TX 75201-4765

#24. Two Guys From Italy

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11637 Webb Chapel Rd, Dallas, TX 75229-2434

#23. Sprezza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4010 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-3216

#22. Botolino Gelato Artigianale

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 2116 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

#21. Parrino’s Oven

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 300 Reunion Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75207-4409

#20. Bellini’s Italian Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 921 North Riverfront Boulevard Suite 300, Dallas, TX 75207

#19. Cane Rosso White Rock

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7328 Gaston Ave Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75214-4130

#18. nonna

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4115 Lomo Alto Dr, Dallas, TX 75219-1536

#17. The Charles

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1632 Market Center Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-3916

#16. Roman Cucina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7989 Belt Line Rd Ste 315, Dallas, TX 75248-5711

#15. Ravenna Italian Grille & Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (257 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 115 S Field St corner of Main St. & Field St, Dallas, TX 75202

#14. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3636 McKinney Avenue Ste. 190, West Village, Dallas, TX 75204

#13. Lucia

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 408 W 8th St Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75208-4647

#12. Terilli’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2815 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-6238

#11. Taverna (Dallas)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3312 Knox Street, Dallas, TX 75205

#10. Campisi’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (490 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1520 Elm St Ste 111, Dallas, TX 75201-3509

#9. Campisi’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (408 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5610 E Mockingbird Ln Marriott Residence Inn Addison, Dallas, TX 75206-5346

#8. Bugatti Ristorante

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3802 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75220-5139

#7. Avanti Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2720 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204-2568

#6. Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1212 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75207-6916

#5. Maggiano’s Little Italy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (377 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 205 Northpark Central Suite 205, Dallas, TX 75225

#4. Eno’s Pizza Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 407 N Bishop Ave, Dallas, TX 75208-4658

#3. Cane Rosso

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (468 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2612 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226-1402

#2. Kenny’s Italian Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (389 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5100 Belt Line Rd Ste 764 Suite 764, Dallas, TX 75254-7036

#1. Jimmy’s Food Store

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,188 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 4901 Bryan St Corner of Bryan and Fitzhugh, Dallas, TX 75206-7613

