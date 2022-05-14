(STACKER) — Research—and plenty of anecdotal evidence—shows that people tend to eat more calories and crave more sweet foods in the winter months. We may never reach the glories of fat bears preparing for hibernation, but the impulse could be the same—a vestigial drive to store up calories in preparation for bitter winter. Or maybe it’s just that we’re stuck inside on cold and snowy days, surrounded by hearty soups and Christmas cookies.

One thing is certain: You don’t need a reason to indulge. Life presents more challenges than ever, and stress eating is a perfectly valid way to cope. So whether it’s part of soothing COVID-19 anxieties or dealing with the usual decrease in sunlight and outdoors time, consider a trip to your local patisserie, doughnut shop, or bakery to enjoy one of life’s greatest pleasures: eating sugary, doughy, beautiful desserts. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Sherman on Tripadvisor.

#3. Dairy Queen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Fast Food

– Price: $

– Address: 103 Sunset Blvd, Sherman, TX 75092-7445

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Mom’s Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1703 N Woods St, Sherman, TX 75092-3629

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Momo’s Donuts in Sherman

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 2121 N Fm 1417 Suite G, Sherman, TX 75092-3165

– Read more on Tripadvisor