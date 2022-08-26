Brunch service is one of several categories rated by Tripadvisor in its annual Best of the Best ranking (Getty Images).

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

#30. Kuby’s German

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: German, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6601 Snider Plz, Dallas, TX 75205-1351

#29. Pepe’s & Mito’s Mexican Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2911 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226-1510

#28. Benedict’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4800 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX 75254-7541

#27. Al Biernat’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (804 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4217 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2313

#26. Bistro 31

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (187 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 87 Highland Park Vlg #200, Dallas, TX 75205-2733

#25. Mama’s Daughter’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 2014 Irving Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-6610

#24. Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (466 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3403 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-4215

#23. The Mansion Restaurant at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (490 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2821 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219-4802

#22. Boulevardier

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (223 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 408 N Bishop Ave Ste 108 Bishop Arts, Dallas, TX 75208-4806

#21. Mi Cocina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (320 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 77 Highland Park Vlg, Dallas, TX 75205-2733

#20. Maggiano’s Little Italy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 205 Northpark Central Suite 205, Dallas, TX 75225

#19. Mi Cocina Galleria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13350 Dallas Pkwy #100, Dallas, TX 75240-6670

#18. Seasons 52

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Grill

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8687 N Central Expy Suite 307, Dallas, TX 75225

#17. Cindi’s NY Deli & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (359 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 306 South Houston Street, Dallas, TX 75202

#16. Grand Lux Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (497 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13420 Dallas Pkwy Galleria Dallas, Dallas, TX 75240-6700

#15. CBD Provisions

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (414 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1530 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201-4804

#14. Texas Spice

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (601 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 555 S Lamar St Dallas Omni Hotel, Dallas, TX 75202

#13. Cafe 43

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: George W. Bush Presidential Library 2943 SMU Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75205

#12. Bread Winners Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (493 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3301 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204-2301

#11. The Rustic

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (482 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Grill

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3656 Howell St, Dallas, TX 75204-3665

#10. Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,443 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5000 Belt Line Rd Ste 775, Dallas, TX 75254-6747

#9. The Woolworth

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1520 Elm St Suite 201, Dallas, TX 75201-3509

#8. Meso Maya Comida y Copas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,139 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1611 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75202-1227

#7. Meddlesome Moth

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (628 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1621 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75207-3401

#6. Toulouse Cafe and Bar (Dallas)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (276 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3314 Knox St, Dallas, TX 75205-4034

#5. Ellen’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (998 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1790 N. Record Street, Dallas, TX 75202

#4. E Bar Tex-Mex

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1901 North Haskell Avenue #120, Dallas, TX 75204

#3. Original Market Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (346 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 4434 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219-1716

#2. rise n°1

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,153 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5360 W Lovers Ln # 220, Dallas, TX 75209-4262

#1. Maple Leaf Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (311 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12817 Preston Rd Ste 129, Dallas, TX 75230-7204

