With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in Sherman on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#8. Golden Corral

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 900 US Highway 82 E, Sherman, TX 75090-2093

#7. La Placita

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Latin, Central American

– Price: $

– Address: 1015 W Houston St, Sherman, TX 75092-7313

#6. Lupe’s Tamales

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish

– Price: $

– Address: 129 E Wall St, Sherman, TX 75090-5930

#5. College Street Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 900 N Broughton St, Sherman, TX 75090-4750

#4. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3501 N US Highway 75, Sherman, TX 75090-2575

#3. Sweetberries Cafe

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 1835 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman, TX 75090-2615

#2. Mariposa Cuban Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 213 E Houston St, Sherman, TX 75090-5934

#1. IHOP

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2617 N US Highway 75, Sherman, TX 75090-0501

