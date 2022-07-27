With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in Dallas on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. John’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 1733 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-7416

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery – Inwood Village

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5560 W Lovers Ln Ste 260, Dallas, TX 75209-4200

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Corner Bakery Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 301 N Market St #100, Dallas, TX 75202-1805

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Record Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 605 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75202-3335

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Cindi’s NY Deli & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Price: $

– Address: 7522 Campbell Rd, Dallas, TX 75248-1784

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Oddfellows

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (231 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 316 W 7th St, Dallas, TX 75208-4639

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Centennial Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 300 Reunion Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75207-4409

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Deli News N.Y. Style Deli Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 17062 Preston Rd #100, Dallas, TX 75248-1226

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Luckys Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3531 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-4309

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Corner Bakery – The Galleria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 13350 Dallas Pkwy #2443, Dallas, TX 75240-6670

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Kozy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6400 Gaston Ave #106, Dallas, TX 75214-4022

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Commissary

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1217 Main St, Dallas, TX 75202-3908

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Cindi’s NY Deli & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11111 North Central Expressway Ste G, Dallas, TX 75243

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Yolk – One Arts Plaza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1722 Routh St Inside One Arts Plaza, Dallas, TX 75201-2535

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Dragonfly

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2332 Leonard St, Dallas, TX 75201-2020

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (466 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3403 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-4215

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Norma’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 17721 Dallas Pkwy Suite 130, Dallas, TX 75287-7343

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Ascension

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1621 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75207-3483

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. The Original Pancake House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5220 Belt Line Rd Ste 256, Dallas, TX 75254-7530

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. CBD Provisions

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (413 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1530 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201-4804

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Benedict’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4800 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX 75254-7541

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Norma’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1123 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208-5128

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Mama’s Daughter’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 2014 Irving Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-6610

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Texas Spice

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (601 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 555 S Lamar St Dallas Omni Hotel, Dallas, TX 75202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Flying Horse Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1401 Commerce St Suite A, Dallas, TX 75201-4901

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Ellen’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (996 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1790 N. Record Street, Dallas, TX 75202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Bread Winners Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (493 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3301 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204-2301

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Cindi’s NY Deli & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (359 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 306 South Houston Street, Dallas, TX 75202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Original Market Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (346 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 4434 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219-1716

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Maple Leaf Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (311 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12817 Preston Rd Ste 129, Dallas, TX 75230-7204

– Read more on Tripadvisor

